The new Death Note manga arrives for free and in Spanish

It has been leaked by the official Shonen Jump magazine itself. The new manga of Death note It will be completely free. And best of all, it will come in our own language. This is the continuation of the original manga and will tell us the events after the death of the first Kira. Also, characters like Ryuk, Near and Matsuda are expected to return. It will arrive tomorrow, February 4, 2020 and you can read it from the Manga Plus application (available for both Android and iOS devices).

The fact is that, although it was known that the one-shot manga would be released in the monthly magazine Jump SQ # 3, corresponding to March, a tweet of Shonen Jump in his official Twitter account (us via LR), which later was removed, revealed that the new delivery will be available for free and worldwide. And the link that accompanied the message suggested that it would happen in Manga Plus.

Now only the tweet corresponding to the US version (already available) appears, but it is expected that at 00:00 this next morning, it will be available to us. On the other hand, the Manga Plus application is the official site of Shueisha where you can read the sleeves for free. Although in this case it would be simultaneously with Japan, which is no longer so usual.

If this is the first time you hear about Death Note, you should know that it is one of the most mysterious and popular Japanese manga. His argument tells us the story of Death Note, which is nothing more than a supernatural notebook that has the power to kill anyone whose name is written on it. In addition, the franchise currently has an adaptation for Netflix that also means a fast and cool way to get into it.

