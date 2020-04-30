The new dates for the return to work of the League teams

Soccer continues to work intensively in its Return and is setting dates for the different steps you must take to return of competitions. According to this calendar, LaLiga foresees that on May 4 and 5 they will take place inspections to club facilities. Later, between May 6 and 7, the test to the soccer players, whose results would be known in the following 48 hours.

The training Individuals would arrive between May 8 and 11 for the groups to start from the 18th. Each club will be attended by a LaLiga delegate who will verify the perfect execution of the preventive measures.

There is not yet a protocol of the competition. As SER announced, LaLiga is pending the approval of the one who sent the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to the Ministry of Health.

