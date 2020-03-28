Entertainment

The new Dark Nights: Metal Funko Pop has been unveiled and dedicated to the Devastator

March 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Needless to go around so much, that of Funko Pop is a brand that over the past few years has literally depopulated in every corner of the globe, an unrivaled success that has seen the company create products dedicated substantially to each franchise that has been able to conquer the public over the course of these decades.

Among the many IPs that over time have seen the arrival of Funko Pop-themed statuettes, of course also Batman, the DC hero who has become one of the most important icons in the modern superhero environment thanks to the countless products that have narrated the deeds . Well, the Funko company has officially presented a new product for its rich line, this time dedicated to the Dark Nights Metal miniseries and representing the Devastator, as you can see from the image at the bottom of the news.

In case you don't know it, the work sees the Dark Knight found himself discovering the existence of a series of dark multiverses through which seven evil Batman are preparing to wreak havoc everywhere. Funko has announced that Devastator's Funko Pop – fifth release dedicated to the seven Dark Knights – will be made available exclusively on FYE at the price of $ 15.

He also recently made a lot of talk about the sequel to the miniseries, entitled Dark Nights Death Metal, worthy of showing off one of the most unexpected Batman ever.

