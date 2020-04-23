Entertainment

The new Crash Bandicoot for mobile launches by surprise

April 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
Earlier in the week it was leaked through a series of Facebook ads that Crash Bandicoot Mobile would be ready soon. Now the game has been released by surprise in some territories and it is possible to download it on Android.

Expect a full rollout soon.

You can find the page of the game in this link to the Play Store, where King, creators of Candy Crush, have published this collaboration with Activision that comes after the franchise has considerably rebounded its popularity with the celebrated remake of the original trilogy.

Nothing has been mentioned from the official communication channels about this surprise release, therefore we do not know in how many territories it is possible to start playing this new installment.

The game takes place on Wumpa Island and features some of the most iconic characters in the franchise. It is described as a whole new adventure and it looks like we will have a base to upgrade and where to create weapons like bombs, lasers, and more.

The first reviews written by users assure that it is an unexpectedly funny title. The adaptation of some large licenses to the mobile market does not always turn out well, but having behind a giant like King is usually synonymous with good news for those most attached to the games on this platform.

We do not know when it will be possible to start playing in our country, but it is expected that it will arrive soon if they have already started to launch it in some territories to test the reception and the final finish of the project.

