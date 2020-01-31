Entertainment

The new color page of the special chapter of Death Note has been revealed

January 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are many expectations for the self-closing chapter of death Note in the home country. The return of Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba to an iconic project of the imaginary linked to the Japanese comics world has interested thousands of fans all over the world, ready to embrace a compelling and suspenseful manga.

A very brief glimpse of the one-shot chapter, just a few days ago, presented us with the two protagonists who will participate in the new thriller adventure, with the case entrusted to a known face, Near. The number in question, which will officially debut on February 4th, has already started to leak through the first leaks. One of them, therefore, reports the color page that opens the chapter, the same that you can admire at the bottom of this news.

The table in question portrays the new protagonist, a long haired boy intent on biting the iconic apple. Behind it, the gaze and presence of it is secure Ryuk, the god of death that we learned about during canonical and original history. However, before referring to the opening cover, we remind you that our special in-depth study on Death Note is available on the site, where we try to imagine the possible implications that will take part in this new and ambitious project.

READ:           "Maybe there should be a 'Friends' only with black or Asian actors." David Schwimmer

And what are your expectations regarding this special chapter? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.

