the new clip is the weirdest thing you'll see today

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Boys it is certainly not the most sober series in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, on the contrary, it is precisely for its crudeness and brutality that it has entered the hearts of fans. Pending the second season, the platform gives us a new preview, bizarrely over the top, which makes us ask only one thing: why?

In fact, the clip, which you will find in the top palyer, mixes some of the heroes protagonists grappling with the carcass of an abandoned whale on the coast.l If this were not strange enough, you will surely roll your eyes at the news that terrorists killed the giant of the sea.

How will all this fit together in the next adventures? What is the purpose of terrorists? What is certain is that we will see the group of heroes struggling with new infighting where everyone seems to be against everyone. For an extended preview of what awaits us, we suggest the new trailer for The Boys 2 and the recent promotional posters for The Boys 2.

In the second season of the series we will witness the debut of Aya Cash as Stormfront, in the comics depicted as a male character. New entries will also be Goran Visnjic, in the role of the mysterious charismatic leader Alistair Adana; Claudia Doumit, who will be Victoria Neuman, a promise of politics and a very young member of congress and the American actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, whose role is still wrapped in the miserable.