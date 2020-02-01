Entertainment

The new chapter of Death Note will also arrive on Manga Plus

February 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although without the Italian language, Manga Plus is grinding record numbers, a sign that the fight against piracy promoted by the publisher Shuiesha is starting to bear fruit. To further push this wave of popularity, the publishing house could not fail to publish the new chapter of the application death Note.

Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, one of the most popular couples in a Japanese comic, are about to return to tell a new sequel story, which will see the debut of a new character intent on facing the talent of Near. In this regard, in the last hours the color cover of the new special chapter has already been leaked online, dedicated entirely to the owner of the Death Note.

Either way, expectations for this episode are skyrocketing, to the point that Twitter's profile Manga Plus has been overwhelmed by requests from fans to publish the chapter also on the well-known portal. Therefore, by satisfying everyone, the company has confirmed that the Death Note number will arrive worldwide, albeit in English, starting at 8 in the morning next February 4th. Mark the date on the calendar, as the first spoilers promise an unexpected turnaround for the self-contained chapter.

READ:  Final Fantasy VII Remake. Motorbike trailer of the collector's edition

And what do you expect from this special issue? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment below, but not before having retrieved our special study on the future of the franchise.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.