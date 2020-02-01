The new chapter of Death Note will also arrive on Manga Plus

Share it:

Although without the Italian language, Manga Plus is grinding record numbers, a sign that the fight against piracy promoted by the publisher Shuiesha is starting to bear fruit. To further push this wave of popularity, the publishing house could not fail to publish the new chapter of the application death Note.

Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, one of the most popular couples in a Japanese comic, are about to return to tell a new sequel story, which will see the debut of a new character intent on facing the talent of Near. In this regard, in the last hours the color cover of the new special chapter has already been leaked online, dedicated entirely to the owner of the Death Note.

Either way, expectations for this episode are skyrocketing, to the point that Twitter's profile Manga Plus has been overwhelmed by requests from fans to publish the chapter also on the well-known portal. Therefore, by satisfying everyone, the company has confirmed that the Death Note number will arrive worldwide, albeit in English, starting at 8 in the morning next February 4th. Mark the date on the calendar, as the first spoilers promise an unexpected turnaround for the self-contained chapter.

