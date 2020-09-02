The new book by the author of the Sagas of the Emerged World is already available

Share it:

After the release of the new book by the author of The brilliant friend, we report the arrival of “The Bold Beauty of the Cosmos”, a work written by Licia Troisi, famous among fantasy lovers for her Sagas of the Emerged World.

Starting today, September 1st, it will be possible to buy the new book by the famous writer online and in bookstores throughout Italy. In the more than 250 pages of the work we will discover all the curiosities and mysteries that surround the Earth, as well as find explanations for the numerous phenomena that occur in space and throughout the solar system. The book by the Roman writer, who has already earned a doctorate in astronomy at Tor Vergata University, will therefore allow us to understand all the new discoveries and upcoming challenges in the fascinating field of the study of celestial bodies. Neither “The bold beauty of the cosmos“, published by Rizzoli, will also be present 14 images which have had a strong impact in the world of astronomy, the photos will be analyzed in the pages of the book and it will be possible to take a short trip to understand how this science has developed over the years.

