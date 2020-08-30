the new book by the author of The brilliant friend is a worldwide success

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Available in Italian bookstores since last November, ‘The lying life of adults’ is preparing to debut simultaneously in 27 countries around the world. Last work of Elena Ferrante, the author of ‘The brilliant friend’, the novel will also become a Netflix TV series.

According to what reported by Fanpage, 27 publishers will be publishing ‘The lying life of adults’ in the world next September 1st. The list includes: Bosnia Herzegovina (Buybook), Brazil (Intrinsic), Bulgaria (Colibri), Catalonia (La Campana), Croatia (Profil), Czech Republic (Prostor), Denmark (C&K), Germany (Suhrkamp), Greece (Patakis ), Hungary (Park Publishing), Iceland (Benedikt), Israel (Hakibutz), Korea (Hanglisa Rights), Lebanon (Dar al Adab), Lithuania (Alma Litera), Netherlands (Wereldbibliotheek), Norway (Samlaget), Poland ( Sonia Draga), Portugal (Relogio d’agua), Romania (Pandora Publishing), Russia (Corpus Publishing – AST), Serbia (Booka), Czechoslovakia (Inaque), Spain and South America (Lumen), Sweden (Norstedts), Turkey ( Alfa Basim), US / UK (Europa Editions).

This is the synopsis of the novel (via Amazon): “The beautiful face of the little girl Giovanna has transformed, it is becoming that of an ugly evil adolescent. But is this really the case? And in which mirror do you have to look to find yourself and save yourself? The search for a new face, after the happy one of childhood, oscillates between two consanguineous Naples which however fear and hate each other: the Naples above, which has given itself a fine mask, and the one below, which pretends to be excessive, trivial. Giovanna oscillates between high and low, now falling now climbing up, bewildered by the fact that, up or down, the city seems to have no answer and no escape. “

Waiting to discover the first details on the adaptation of ‘The lying life of adults’, Rai and HBO have officially announced the third season of L’Amica Geniale.