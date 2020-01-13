Entertainment

The new Black Jack solid gold statue can be yours for 22 million yen

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In case they advance 27 and a half million yen (€ 225.000) and you would like to add two high quality action figures to your collection, you will be pleased to know that from January 15th to 19th you can get your hands on the new solid gold statues inspired by the characters of Black Jack, the famous work born from the pen of Osamu Tezuka.

At the bottom you can take a look at both pieces, dedicated respectively to the protagonist and to the little Pinoko. The cost of the first figure is around 22 million yen (€ 180,000), while the second one stops at 5 million and a half (€ 45,000). Both products will be exclusively available on the eleventh floor of the shop Takashimaya Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, along with other gold-plated collectibles.

Black Jack wrote a small part of the story of Akita Shoten with its 17 volumes published between the 70s and 80s, and it is still considered today as one of the greatest sources of isolation for young mangakas. The plot tells the adventures of the homonymous protagonist Black Jack, a renowned unlicensed surgeon who works for money with the help of his young assistant.

And what do you think of it? Would you be willing to spend a similar amount on a statuette? Let us know with a comment!

