The new Big Three from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the early 2000s, the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump he could count on three manga that dominated the sales charts. Let's talk about One Piece, Naruto and Bleach by Tite Kubo. Together they were called "Big Three". What are the magazine's Big Three now? Let's see it together.

With the conclusion of Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto in November 2014 and of Bleach by Tite Kubo in August 2016, the era of the Big Three seemed to have ended, leaving only the One Piece to climb the rankings. In one of our articles, we suggested that the new Big Three could be One Piece, My Hero Academia and Black Clover, but the recent sensational sales successes of another manga have changed the internal hierarchies of the magazine. Let's talk about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which is having huge success. The Koyoharu Gotouge manga sold 1 million copies in 7 days, becoming the third manga to achieve this result together with One Piece and The Attack of the Giants. A resounding success that shows no sign of diminishing its scope and that, we are sure, will lead to other goals now that it has reached its climax.

So the current Big Three of the magazine are One Piece, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. With the last two coming to an end, do you think there will be other manga that will refine One Piece? Could Spy X Family be the magazine's new hit? Let us know in the comments.