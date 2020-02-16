Entertainment

The new Big Three from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the early 2000s, the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump he could count on three manga that dominated the sales charts. Let's talk about One Piece, Naruto and Bleach by Tite Kubo. Together they were called "Big Three". What are the magazine's Big Three now? Let's see it together.

With the conclusion of Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto in November 2014 and of Bleach by Tite Kubo in August 2016, the era of the Big Three seemed to have ended, leaving only the One Piece to climb the rankings. In one of our articles, we suggested that the new Big Three could be One Piece, My Hero Academia and Black Clover, but the recent sensational sales successes of another manga have changed the internal hierarchies of the magazine. Let's talk about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which is having huge success. The Koyoharu Gotouge manga sold 1 million copies in 7 days, becoming the third manga to achieve this result together with One Piece and The Attack of the Giants. A resounding success that shows no sign of diminishing its scope and that, we are sure, will lead to other goals now that it has reached its climax.

READ:  Will JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure anime have a dubbing in Italian?

So the current Big Three of the magazine are One Piece, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. With the last two coming to an end, do you think there will be other manga that will refine One Piece? Could Spy X Family be the magazine's new hit? Let us know in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.