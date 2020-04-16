The new Batman video game is partly a reboot and would launch in the fall.

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We continue without an official announcement by WB Games Montreal Regarding his new project, which is presumably a video game from the Batman universe, which does not stop giving rise to new rumors with details about what they are up to.

From the Geeks Worldwide media, they assure that their sources speak of a new game that represents a partial restart for the Batman Arkham saga and that it will be in stores by the fall of 2020.

Mention is made of a sequel that was in development long ago and where we would have played Damian Wayne, son of the Dark Knight. But that project would have been canceled taking this new work away from the saga that we already know.

There is talk of a title that will start a new cohesive DC universe with more video games desasaplanded for the future. A Superman game also appears to be in development at WB Games.

Among the details mentioned is the possibility of playing with various members of the "batfamily"The presence of The Court of Owls and the introduction of Cooperative for the first time in the franchise.

Not that they were completely silent in the studio. A few months ago they launched an entire campaasapland through their social networks where they revealed a collection of strange symbols that combined gave rise to an emblem that undoubtedly seems to be related to Batman and the aforementioned Court of Owls, a network of villains and powerful people that pulls the strings of everything that happens in Gotham City.