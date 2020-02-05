The new Batman game would be a reboot that would introduce the DC Game Universe

Share it:

Saga Batman: Arkham, started by Rocksteady and with a delivery developed by WB Montreal as well, remains one of the most beloved of recent times. The living proof that great results can be achieved by joining licenses and video games if there is a good creative team behind.

And surely for that reason, so many years without receiving a new game have created an environment in which we do not stop receiving rumors about the future game based on the Batman. Today's, supposedly from sources close to WB itself. According to this information, the next title would be a reboot of the Arkham saga itself. And not just any one: it would create a new DC universe, desasaplanded only for video games.

In addition, from the middle Geeks WorldWide, which is the one that has uncovered the information, treat the subject as an exclusive and unconditional, taking it almost for granted and relying entirely on its sources. Something that, at least, had not happened with the leaks of the past.

In any case, at all times there is talk of a restart "soft" and not of something radical. According to the information, the sequel to Arkham Knight was considered for a long time, with Damian (the son of Bruce Wayne) as the protagonist. However, finally – and supposedly – it was canceled before being presented at the 2016 TGA.

As for the theme of the DC Game Universe, this one would begin with this WB Montreal title (which would arrive in autumn 2020), and shortly thereafter continue with another title. One that would already be desasaplanded for the new generation of consoles and would sasapland nothing more and nothing less than Rocksteady. Of course, it makes sense and that formula would fit many of the leaks of the past.

Finally, the information ensures that no details about the game are known, beyond the restart and the new shared universe. That is, the story or the gameplay are kept secret right now. Although, judging by what has been said in the past, it would not be unusual for the cooperative to be one of the great novelties.

Source: GWW