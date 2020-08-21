The new Barcelona: who are the first three reinforcements of the Koeman era

Share it:

Ronald Koeman and Josep Maria Bartomeu delineate the new Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

“It is time to make decisions.” With that phrase, the president Josep María Bartomeu made it clear that times of changes will come within FC Barcelona ahead of next season after the historic 8-2 elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Despite the public questions he received in the last hours, the president remains firm in his position and began to outline the team for the future. The first big decision he made was to fire Quique Setien and appoint Ronald Koeman as new coach, former glory of the institution that until a few days ago was the strategist of the Netherlands National Team.

He also opened the door to Eric Abidal of his position as technical secretary and put in his place his second in command: Ramon Planes. The former French defender was not well liked by a large part of the squad and even had an interdict with Lionel Messi, captain and reference of the club

While the new managers of taking the reins of the Catalan club begin to outline the team, the Dutch strategist already knows that the institution closed three contracts for the next season before he signs his bond. They they are the young Pedri and Trincao and the experienced Miralem Pjanic.

Miralem Pjanic comes from being champion in Juventus (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

The best known member of this trio is the Bosnian midfielder from 30 years, which comes from standing out in Juventus. The former Metz, Olympique Lyon and Roma came to the Barça team in exchange for Arthur and about 12 million euros. During his time in Turin, the midfielder, who last season played 43 games (in which he scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists) won 2 Italian Cup, 4 Serie A and 1 Italian Super Cup.

His natural place is that of a central midfielder (he will bid for a place with Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong -Koeman used him in that part of the field in the National Team-), although due to his great technique he could run a few meters and be one of the interiors.

Pedri is 17 years old and comes from playing in Las Palmas

One of the bets will be Pedro Gonzalez Lopez, better known as Pedri, who is 17 years old and will be one of the promises who will try to make a place in the first team. The attacking midfielder or left winger, who came in exchange for 5 million euros, comes from having filming in the Second Division of Spain. In Las Palmas he played 37 games, in which he scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists.

The Portuguese winger Trincao arrives from SC Braga

The other young talent who will say present in the return to practice will be Francisco Trincao, who signed with the Catalan team in exchange for 31 million euros for Sporting Braga (the transfer was closed in January this year). “I am very strong mentally, I look for goals and give assists and help the team. I look at my games to see what I have done wrong, what I have done well. I myself am my reference. From my game, I would highlight the dribbling, one for one, scoring goals, distributing assists and a lot of work ”, in this way the 20-year-old forward was described in one of the first interviews he gave after his arrival at Barcelona became official. In the past season, Trincao played 40 games, in which he contributed 9 goals and 13 assists.

It is worth noting that Barcelona plans to continue with its renovation and there is talk of some names. Three are old acquaintances for Koeman in the Netherlands team: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (Ajax) and Memphis Depay (Olympique de Lyon). The central defender of Manchester City also appears as an alternative Eric García and the Argentine striker from Inter Lautaro Martinez.

Bartomeu, for his part, announced at a press conference the list of “untouchables” within the team. In that list appear the names of Lionel Messi, Marc-André ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, Frenkie De Jong, Osumane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu The fate.

In return, the supposed list of expendable members of the Catalan team began to circulate, where the presence of several historical and heavyweights stands out, such as Luis Suarez (They would have already told him to find a club and Ajax would try to repatriate him), Sergio Busquets, George Alba, Arturo Vidal, Gerard Pique and John Rakitic.

Barcelona, ​​which during this season had Ernesto Valverde and then Quique Setién as coaches, could not win any title. Lost the Spain Supercup in the semifinals, in the quarterfinals he was eliminated from the Copa del Rey (against Athletic Bilbao) and the Champions League (against Bayern Munich) and in The League he finished in second place, five behind champion Real Madrid.

In addition, he must resolve what will happen with captain Lionel Messi, whose contract expires on June 30, 2021. Beyond the words of seduction that both President Bartomeu and Koeman dedicated to him, as reported RAC1, during the first face to face the Argentine would have informed the coach that today “he feels more outside than inside” of Barcelona.

