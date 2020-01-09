The new attack used by Gogeta in Dragon Ball Super: Broly finally has a name

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arsenal of Gogeta has further expanded into Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the superb film by Akira Toriyama which in 2018 finally made canon the ninth and last survivor of the destruction of the Planet Vegeta.

During the final clash between the merger of Goku and Vegeta and the mighty Broly in fact, the protagonist showed off the new move visible at the bottom. During the attack, Gogeta crosses her arms and concentrates all her Ki in order to trigger a devastating controlled explosion.

The new move, as revealed by the latest UVM Cards shown by Weekly Shonen Jump, it would be called Stardust Explosion. The name is similar to that of another iconic Saiyan attack, lo Stardust Breaker, with whom it would seem to share the fundamental precept of "purification".

In fact, the Stardust Breaker looks like a rainbow-colored energy sphere capable of disintegrate the opponent's soul from within, whose explosive power turns out to be non-lethal if it is aimed at a good-hearted opponent. Gogeta uses the attack in for the first time Dragon Ball Z: the diabolical warrior of the underworld, purifying Janemba and bringing Gaisu back to life. The Stardust Explosion would seem to work in a similar way, as Broly survives the attack and shows no signs of purification.

And what do you think of it? Have you seen Akira Toriyama's latest film yet? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of the strongest Saiyan of all instead, we advise you to take a look at our analysis on the 4 official character designs of Gogeta.