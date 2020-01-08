Entertainment

The new anime shonen "Plunderer" will debut on January 8, revealed the episode number

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Plunderer, the new anime of Geek study taken from the manga by Suu Minazuki, will debut tomorrow in Japan and America, thanks to the efforts of Funimation. The series recently showed its launch trailer subtitled in English and the number of episodes that will make up the first season was revealed today.

As confirmed by the official website, the series will consist of two cour, i.e. 24 total episodes, and the first two episodes will be titled "The Legendary Ace" is "I Hate You". The manga currently has 14 volumes available, so they will undoubtedly be adapted at least the first 8 tankobons.

Yen Press, the editor responsible for the publication of the manga in America, described the story thus: "It is the year 305 of the Alcian calendar, and the world is totally dominated by "numbers". Every human being is marked from birth by a "count". Counting can indicate anything: defeated enemies, kilometers traveled, arrested criminals, etc. The higher the number, the higher the social position. If by chance the count reaches 0, however, the victim will end up sucked into the Abyss. Before rushing into it, Hina's mother made her one last request, namely to go in search of the legendary Red Baron".

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new anime? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that tomorrow, January 8, 2020, the brand new series will also debut Netflix Drifting Dragons.

