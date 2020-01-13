The new anime seinen "Gleipnir" is shown in the first official trailer

Share it:

Gleipnir, the new adult anime by Studio Pin Jam, recently released its first official trailer on YouTube, quickly exceeding 500,000 views. The original work of Sun Takeda has currently published 7 Volumes and the television adaptation, confirmed last March by HMV, will debut in Japan next April.

In case you didn't know the manga, we remind you that the work narrates the deeds of Shuichi Kagaya, a normal high school boy who lives his life in a boring town. One day, in an attempt to save his classmate, Kagaya discovers he has terrifying power: he can in fact turn into a fearsome beast armed with a giant revolver, which can be accessed thanks to a zip on the back. From that moment, the quiet days of Kagaya will definitely end.

The PV visible at the top of the article shows some clips from the premiere, including the transformation of the protagonist. Shuichi Kagaya will be voiced in the original language by Natsuki Hanae, already famous for having lent his voice to Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul) e Kosei Arima (Your Lie in April). The equally capable Nao Toyama (Bunny Girl Senpai, Radiant, 7 Seeds) will be at his side as Kurea Aoki.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for some more information instead, we advise you to take a look at all the news on Gleipnir shared in December 2019.