The new anime President It's Time for Battle is shown in an informative trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through the official website of Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! (President, It's Time for Battle!), chatted anime adaptation of the eponymous role-playing game released on mobile devices, an interesting new trailer has been unveiled alongside a wealth of information on dubbing cast, staff and premiere.

Going into more detail, through the promotional video – which showcases various scenes and characters from the series – it was revealed that the work is expected to arrive in April 2020, although a specific release date has not yet been revealed. As for the voice actors, below you can see the names of the experts confirmed so far:

Yui Horie as Guide

Yoshino Aoyama as Makoto

Azumi Waki ​​as Akari

Shun Horie as Minato

Kana Ichinose as Yutoria

Sumire Uesaka as Valmi

Taku Yashiro as Raiba

As for the staff currently working on production, it has been revealed that Hiroki Ikeshita was placed as director, all supported by C2C. Additionally, Keisuke Watanabe as character designer and Yukari Hashimoto as soundtrack composer were confirmed.

In case you don't know him, the game is set in a world where, inexplicably, in the skies suddenly appeared dimensional gates that lead into huge undergrounds full of treasures. In this context, the player would become the president of an adventurer company who embark on long expeditions in these "dungeons" full of dangers and pitfalls.

Speaking of new animated series, moreover, just in the last few hours the new trailer of the anime Great Pretender was published. Finally, through a press release, it has been announced that many animated series will be made free on Paramount Network.