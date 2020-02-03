The new anime Listeners will debut in April, 12 different Ending Theme confirmed

Share it:

The recent Listeners trailer has caught the attention of all lovers of musical souls who apparently can enjoy themselves well 12 different Ending Theme during the airing of the first season. The official website also showed the character design of all the characters, in addition to the names of their voice actors.

At the bottom you can take a look at the graphics in which all the companions of our two protagonists were shown, as well as the visual with which the release period was confirmed. As regards the closing credits, the presence of 12 different musical pieces has been confirmed; each will be written, composed and produced by JUN and sung by the talented Rie Takahashi (Megumin in Konosuba, Emilia in Re: Zero).

In case you didn't know her, we remind you that the plot of the anime has been described as follows: "In a world where music doesn't exist, a young boy meets Myu, a mysterious girl with a jack entry fixed on her body. When this is first connected to an amplifier, something will happen that will change the world forever … Thus begins a musical journey that will never be forgotten.".

And what do you think of it? Will you give this series a chance? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other visuals instead, we advise you to take a look at the splendid poster of Listeners.