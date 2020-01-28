The new anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 does not convince fans, many criticisms of CGI

The latest trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 has been critically welcomed by fans of the work of Mamoru Oshii, above all because of the tied choice the use of animation in 3DCG. On YouTube the video has already collected thousands of dislike while on Twitter, the situation would seem not to be too different.
As you can see at the bottom many users have complained about the quality of the animations, considered backdated or in any case too distant from the classic style of the historical anime series of the early 2000s. Netflix has actually already expressed several times the intention to focus on the CGI , as recent shows Beastars (produced by Studio Orange), Saint Seiya or the brand new Cagaster of an Insect Cage.
Actually the work done by the talented guys from Production I.G. (Psycho-Pass, Haikyu !!, Guilty Crown, FLCL) is far from low level, especially given the standards of the series created with this animation technique. The choice to distance himself so much from the style that made millions of people fall in love, however, seemed too bold to the public, which obviously did not spare the criticisms.
We remind you that the anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will consist of two seasons of 12 episodes each and will be aired starting next April.
And what do you think of it? Has this trailer convinced you or not? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!
i'm just very disappointed the artstyle doesn't suit GITS. Don't get me wrong, I love ilya's work but it just does not apply here. But aside the art, animation is freaking spectacular.
– Chronomium (@bejaburicer) January 27, 2020
Sorry but I will never accept those kind of netflix cgi crap to be called anime …
– Rei Libris 📚🖋 (@reilibris) January 27, 2020
A new trailer for the upcoming "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" series is now available.https: //t.co/WJ8XTLkEgW
– A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@ AIR_News01) January 27, 2020
Saying I'm disappointed with how Netflix's Ghost in the Shell looks would be an understatement
I'm a huge GitS fanboy and even then I'm thinking about skipping it entirely pic.twitter.com/Dr0oNb9bPF
– Walt (@_watsu) January 28, 2020
Hey @netflix WTF !!! Which PS1 game did you grab this garage from? How did you guys think that this looked good for Ghost in the Shell. Burn it, postpone it, hire some decent 2d animators, and issue a public apology to the anime community. pic.twitter.com/dmg4co8yKq
– Pav (@ArcanaFab) January 27, 2020
So I saw the Ghost in the Shell Netflix teaser …….. not crazy about it. The CGI isn't even on par with that of the opening from SAC. Maybe they might make it look better when it comes out ??? pic.twitter.com/DIDwQbV6Ye
– MegaGearsX (@RandleBraylon) January 28, 2020
My lukewarm take on the new Ghost in the Shell trailer is "it looks like a trailer for a PS3 action game that bares some resemblance to Ghost in the Shell."
– Well Howdy Pardner! (@DocHaus) January 28, 2020
I was so excited for the upcoming Ghost in the Shell series, then I saw the trailer … Uh … when did GitS enter the Pixar Universe? I'll hold off fully judging it till I actually watch it but the art direction has REALLY turned me off. @SolaDigitalArts @netflix @ProductionIGinc
– Mike (@Meda_Force) January 28, 2020
