The new anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 does not convince fans, many criticisms of CGI

The latest trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 has been critically welcomed by fans of the work of Mamoru Oshii, above all because of the tied choice the use of animation in 3DCG. On YouTube the video has already collected thousands of dislike while on Twitter, the situation would seem not to be too different.

As you can see at the bottom many users have complained about the quality of the animations, considered backdated or in any case too distant from the classic style of the historical anime series of the early 2000s. Netflix has actually already expressed several times the intention to focus on the CGI , as recent shows Beastars (produced by Studio Orange), Saint Seiya or the brand new Cagaster of an Insect Cage.

Actually the work done by the talented guys from Production I.G. (Psycho-Pass, Haikyu !!, Guilty Crown, FLCL) is far from low level, especially given the standards of the series created with this animation technique. The choice to distance himself so much from the style that made millions of people fall in love, however, seemed too bold to the public, which obviously did not spare the criticisms.

We remind you that the anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will consist of two seasons of 12 episodes each and will be aired starting next April.

