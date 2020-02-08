The new animated film dedicated to "Magica Doremì" is shown in a trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few months we have repeatedly spoken to you about Majo Minarai or Sagashite (Looking for Witch Apprentices), a new film dedicated to the lucky franchise of Magical Doremì which will represent a sort of commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the saga, now known and loved in every corner of the globe.

Well, Toei has decided to tickle fans' curiosity by publishing a new trailer official of the animated film that will give everyone interested the opportunity to observe some of the characters and events narrated within the production. Furthermore, the day in which Majo Minarai or Sagashite would have landed in Japanese cinemas had already been revealed over the past few months, all accompanied by the names of the many experts who are working on the project. These include Junichi Sato as director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi as character designer and Shōko Nakamura as animation director in particular.

In case you don't know it, the work follows the story of Mire Yoshizuki, a 27 year old employee from Tokyo who has just returned to Japan, the 22 year old Sora Nagase, a fourth year student who aspires to become a teacher, and the 20 year old Reika Kawatani, who keeps going as a freelancer. The three protagonists, despite being very different, will end up intertwining their destinies after coming into contact with a powerful magic gem, which will mark the beginning of their adventure.