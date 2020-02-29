The new and awaited animated film Pompo: The Cinéphile has shown itself in a new key visual

Share it:

Through the official website dedicated to Pompo: The Cinéphile (Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san), animated film based on the manga by Shogo Sugitani, a new key visual of the work has been unveiled – viewable at the bottom of the news and depicting the two protagonists of the film – alongside some new information on the production staff.

More specifically, it was revealed that Takayuki Hirao, known for his contribution in the making of The Garden of Sinners and God Eater, was placed as director of the film, all supported by the animation studio CLAP, team that in 2018 had created an animated spot dedicated to the second volume of the manga. The man will also be joined by Shingo Adachi in the role of character designer and Ryoichiro Matsuo as producer.

In case you have never heard of it, the work tells of Pompo, a girl who during her career in the capital of the cinema "Nyallywood", has been able to deal with various series B films that have been able to obtain a great success over the years. One day, however, the girl's assistant, Gene, he discovers the draft of a script that his boss had written and then hidden, being amazed and begging Pompo to continue it. The director accepts, but on one condition, namely that everything is directed by Gene.

