The new AAA of Luminous Productions for Square Enix will not see the light in the short term

Unfortunately it seems that we are going to have to wait a lot to know what the responsible for Final Fantasy XV are up to, as there will be no news from Luminous Studios in a long time as Saya Nakahara and Yuuki Matsuzawa have commented in an interview.

The team, which in the past was commanded by the iconic Hajime Tabata, is responsible for the creation of the Luminous Engine engine and is currently run by Takeshi Aramaki.

We do know that the current development of these Japanese falls into the AAA category and that it is being developed to Square enix. Gender is unknown but it is easy to bet on the JRPG.

"There is not much we can tell for now. We have decided certain elements of the game, but many others are being discussed. People who like me are at the top of the development process are very busy. It is a new IP, so some things are different from what we have done so far. This is why the project is somewhat more difficult and takes a long time".

In the interview with Famitsu, we talk about working conditions desasaplanded so that no employee has to sacrifice his private life and to avoid labor exploitation at all costs during development. It is also mentioned that the opinion of all employees has the same value on a day-to-day basis regardless of the rank they have within the hierarchy of the company.

