The never-emitted part of ‘Stranger Things’ is in this book

Up those hands who wants to know more about the 4 Stranger Things ’season 4? Wow, how many arms raised! Well, we are sorry to tell you that today we have not come to talk that the recordings of the new installment of Netflix fiction have already begun or that the first trailer about it has just confirmed the theory we most wanted to happen. (Hopper is alive!).

But we are going to tell you about a part of the history of the series that has never been broadcast on television and that, now, you can discover. The first thing is to remember season 1. We met Eleven, Mike's little group of friends … where one of them ends up trapped in the ‘Upside Down’ without being able to escape in virtually the entire delivery: Will. We know how Hopper and Joyce are looking for him relentlessly, but what happened to the young Hawkins while he was down there? Now we can know thanks to the publication of this book.

This book reveals everything that happened to Will in the ‘Upside Down’ during season 1 of ‘Stranger Things’

Amazon Stranger Things 1. The Other Side NORMA EDITORIAL, S.A. € 16.15

Under the publishing house Norma and the authorship of Jody Houser, Stefano Martino, Keith Champagne and Affe Lauren, this publication in the form of comic He develops the first season of ‘Stranger Things’, from the point of view of Will Byers, just when he is trapped on The Other Side. Don't you think it's a fantasy? Finally we can see what happened! Also, the illustrations are great. Until part 4 of the series is released we have a lot of time …