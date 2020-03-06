The networks surrender to the lesson of sportsmanship and pride of Granada

Share it:

It was a cruel elimination for pomegranate, which touched the classification for its second final of the Copa del Rey. Yuri Berchiche's goal for Athletic prevented Diego Martinez from qualifying for the second Cup final in club history after the move in 1959 in which they fell against the FC Barcelona (4-1).

The Andalusian club coach confessed at the end of the game that all the members of the dressing room were "annoyed" but both he and his players wanted to send messages about the great milestone that had been to reach these semifinals of the KO tournament.

"It's a hard and sad moment, but all this it will make us better. If we have to not be in a final, let it be this way. Seeing a city delivered with his team is something that cannot be explained, "Martínez said at the press conference. His words have been much applauded on social networks. "Never go away", "You are and will be eternal", "What a great coach and a better person," say several fans on the networks.

Messages from Bilbao

Even fans who confess Athletic fans applaud the messages of the Granada coach. "Congratulations on the game, on the fans … have deserved to pass. Piece of coach you have. From Bilbao, "says one." From Bilbao. You played well, what a great game. You deserved to have passed. I'm sorry, "says another.

Many Granada players sent messages at the end of the game and received similar responses. Roberto Soldado, who could not play the game, said he is sure that "football will give another opportunity like this" to his teammates, "to this club and to this city." The striker also added that "it is a pride to belong to this family that will remain more united now." "This city loves you," says a Granada fan. "Tomorrow the pride will be above sadness, "says a second fan.

What a hard and beautiful night living a dream! I am sure that football will give another opportunity like this to my teammates, to this club and to this city. It is a pride to belong to this family that will remain more united now #VamosmiGranada #EternaLucha 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/UJgAV17nhO – Roberto Soldado (@ R9 Soldier) March 5, 2020

The defense Germán Sánchez He lived the same experience: "Proud of classmates, hobby and city. There are no words to describe what has been experienced today despite a very cruel end. Thank you for all the encouragement." And the response of the fans was identical, since the comments to their publication stressed that these Granada players are "history" of the club. "We love you" "Proud of you," "Thank you for leaving your skin for this shield. We will always be grateful," some fans say.