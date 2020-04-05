The networks fire ESE character

Share it:

Spoilers for the fourth season of 'La casa de papel'

Season 4 of 'The Paper House' It has disappointed many who expected to see the end of the Bank of Spain robbery. Everything will continue for at least one more season. But that the plot has not finished does not mean that the most international Spanish fiction has not had moments with which to excite fans around the world.

The Professor, Tokyo, Denver or Helsinki have many fans, millions. But if there is someone who generated a consensual love, it was the Nairobi of Alba Flores, the band's most beloved character, on and off the screen. The end of the third season left his life hanging by a thread after being shot by a sniper while looking at his son. Finally, his farewell has been much more cruel, in the sixth chapter of the fourth season and at the hands of Gandía. It has been the most shocking moment of the season and maybe the entire series. The shocking shooting was followed by a whole funeral outside the bank and a season finale in which everyone sang a motivating "For Nairobi". A cry that spread through social networks:

All the chapters of the four seasons of 'La casa de papel' are available on Netflix Spain.