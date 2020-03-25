The networks applaud the last photo of Rafa Nadal from his confinement

Are being days of be at home with the family. And it doesn't matter who you are. It has been evident with the message that he published this Tuesday Rafael Nadal on social networks, where you can see how he is preparing food for him and for his wife.

The Spaniard, whose profession forces him to spend most of the year away from home, appears in the image cooking. "Today it is also time to cook for me and my wife … I hope you are all well and at home taking care of yourself. Strength and lots of encouragement, "says the champion, who accompanies his words with labels in which he remembers the importance of staying home to respect this quarantine by the coronavirus.

Nadal's supporters have applauded his message. Many go with a "we love you", but there are those who call it "giant" or assure that is a "great example". In just one hour the tennis player's message has thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. "Rafa nor in a Grand Slam final did I see you with such a concern"also says one of the followers who prefers to reply to the photo jokingly.