The Netflix series will end its season 5

We still don't know the release date of the fourth season of 'The Crown', which will return to the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman as the protagonist However, we just learned the news that the end is closer than we thought. We believed that the Netflix series could be extended until a seventh season. However, its creator, Peter Morgan, has just communicated that the series will end its fifth season. Quiet, as he said, it was not because of any pressure, but because of the needs of history.

Although I had imagined 'The Crown' for six seasons, now that I have started working in the fifth, it has become clear to me that it is the perfect time to stop. I am happy that Netflix and Sony support my decision.

Morgan confirmed, by the way, that the actress Imelda Staunton, known for her roles in 'Harry Potter' and in 'Downton Abbey', will be in charge of taking the role of the monarch in the farewell of the series,

I am absolutely excited to confirm that Imelda Staunton will be Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, bringing the crown to the 21st Century. Imelda is an extraordinary talent and will be a great successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

Since last November 17, the first three seasons of 'The Crown' are available on Netflix Spain.