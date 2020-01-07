the Netflix series remains equally fascinating and fun

Share it:

Last year's premiere of 'Sex education'It was a surprise. The typical series of which by theme you expect little more than an 'American Pie' to the British and that is one of the most refreshing series of today. On January 17, Netflix premieres season 2 and I have to say that his return does not disappoint anything.

Laurie Nunn, the main screenwriter of the series, puts us shortly after the first season. Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwan) arrive at the Moordale Institute alone to find a collective hysteria before an alleged epidemic of chlamydia. The reaction of both the students and the cloister denotes an urgent need to reform the center's sex education curriculum.

Meanwhile, the season begins with Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Adam (Connor Sidwells) with their new life outside the institute; Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) continues with the pressure of being a better athlete; and Otis and his mother (Gillian Anderson) they learn to live together with their respective partners, Ola (Patricia Allison) and Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt).

And here we can read, first because there are ten days left before the premiere and, second, because this is a criticism without spoilers. The only thing I would like to comment is that from the conclusion of that chlamydia outbreak derives a fact that vertebrates the rest of the season.

New additions that bring fairness

As for the cast, we have a couple of important additions: Sami Outalbali embodies Rahim, newcomer to the institute that will become Eric's interest; Chinenye Ezeuduson is Viv, a brilliant student who will become Jackson's tutor; Y George Robinson plays Isaac, a disabled young man who moves to the caravan in front of Maeve.

The truth is that these new characters bring the right thing. The group of habitual suspects remains more or less the same and, perhaps except Rahim, these new faces do not cause major alterations in their life.

The important of the emotional

If there is something that stands out in 'Sex Education', it is clear that, beyond the approach of the sexual issue from a physical point of view, the emotional is a fundamental part in every relationship and, even more, in our relationship with our sexuality.

All this, of course, while still meet a teenage series, with its own dynamics, your high school society with good and bad, your doubts, that attempt to navigate the world of adults and to be understood and accepted, etc.

The tone of dramatic comedy still present throughout the series and it is, in fact, what works best. 'Sex Education' has already found its tone and its methods of telling the anguish of these teenagers during the previous season and, in this one, Laurie Nunn has simply decided not to touch what works.

This causes that, although 'Sex Education' is still a fun, interesting series, with a very successful approach to its theme, the feeling that the series does not change (or, at least, not noticeably) can be somewhat unsatisfactory. However, we actually found that it's not that it's better or worse, it's that the surprise factor no longer exists.