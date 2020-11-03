The Netflix series is full on Rotten Tomatoes here is the score

After having discovered a few more details on the novel from which The Queen of Chess is based, we report the score obtained by the Netflix show on Rotten Tomatoes, which confirms the excellent quality of production.

As you know, the review aggregator site assigns a percentage to each title, which represents the number of positives out of the total. The series starring the actress Anya Taylor-Joy it therefore earned the coveted score of 100% positive reviews out of forty-four written by critics from around the world. This is an important achievement for the show, whose first season consists of seven episodes that tell us about the vita at Beth Harmon, a child raised in an orphanage in the 1950s and who soon discovers that she is a chess prodigy. We will then follow her growth and career on the international chess circuit, while we will also see Beth’s struggles throughout her daily life.

To conclude the news we point out our review of The Queen of Chess, instead if you are looking for other curiosities about the Netflix series, here is an interesting interview with the cast of the show, in which the actors Harry Melling e Thomas Brodie-Sangster they discuss how they prepared the chess-focused scenes.