"The Netflix series has the right mix of horror and fantasy"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Arrived on Netflix last February, Locke & Key she was immediately loved, and has already been renewed for the second season. One of the secrets of the series' success is its ability to alternate between fantasy and horror. However, the adaptation of the comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez pushes more on the first side.

He spoke to Comicbook.com the same recently Joe Hill, who also revealed what he thinks thewinning weapon of the series. "I loved the show" he told. "I loved what the show has become. Carlton Cuse, the showrunner, is kind of a television professor, but he has become a student to learn something from the two previous adaptation attempts of Locke & Key, which had failed, and tried to figure out why they didn't work. "

According to Hill, his comic "has always been like a Harry Potter angry. It has always been a kind of R-rated version of Harry Potter. More frightening, more horror, let's say less Harry Potter and more Horror Potter. "

The merit of Carlton Cuse, therefore, has been that of "to understand that there were elements for one magnificent fantasy story young adult, and lean on those. Previous versions of Locke & Key were two parts of horror and two of fantasy. Netflix is ​​a part of horror and three parts of fantasy, and it seems to me that it is the right mix for TV. "

Do you agree with Joe Hill's analysis? Let us know in your comments. For other details, meanwhile, we refer to Emilia Jones' advances on the second season of Locke & Key.