the Netflix series embraces its excesses in a second season that hooks as much as the first

‘You’ did not become a worldwide phenomenon until its first season reached Netflix. He had previously been issued in the United States by the Lifetime channel, having confirmed a second season even before the launch of the first. Finally, the platform was streaming with exclusive rights to the series and this past December 26 gave us another dose of the "adventures" of Joe Goldberg.

It has always been inevitable to remember 'Dexter' when one faces 'You', since in both cases the spectator was taken to put himself in the place of dangerous murderers with a seductive enough personality to want to continue seeing his criminal adventures . However, the character he gave life to Michael C. Hall it could also be seen as a kind of justice, something that in the case of the one interpreted by Penn Badgley It is much more complicated.

Change to return to the same

The end of the first season already marked a path of no return for a character that could initially look like a charming stalker – if that concept makes any sense – to make it clear that he was simply a criminal with a vision of love the most twisted. At the start of this second season It is played with the idea that Joe wants to escape from that dark side but we all know that he will fall again sooner rather than later.

That attempt at initial redemption is still a way to lighten what we saw in the previous season to make it easier for ‘You’ to seduce us through the voiceover with which Joe reflects on his new reality in Los Angeles. It's a skilful script storyline to go introducing new characters, but then a similar scenario, with him chasing the new love of his life arises, while in their new home does his best to help a neighbor of hers teenager.

If the series had wanted to be really disturbing, might have to the least flirted with the existence of some sort of romantic interest in this last point, but those responsible for 'You' are not interested in showing Ellie -a character that didn't exist in the novel that adapts this second season- that way, but as a much more mature young woman than I should be destined to play a key role in this second season.

On paper it's a character who had everything to be a nuisance or be pure artifice, but brings a freshness that is appreciated and it serves time to articulate the season on several fronts. Obviously not in terms of the relationship between Joe and Love, but in other aspects necessary for the interest never waver. And the contribution of the young woman Jenna Ortega, seen occasionally in the vindicable ‘Jane the Virgin’ as a minor version of the protagonist, is essential for this.

‘You’ is still addictive

In fact, one of the keys to 'You' is above all an addictive series is to surround people know Joe awaken us curiosity. In any case I can talk about fascinating characters themselves, because in reality what happens is what keeps us aware of what is to come. Thus, the series embraces definitively excesses, maquillándolo as "normal" during the first few episodes to untie of the whole to the end.

That does not mean that there are details that in another ecosystem would be cause for disconnection of the seriesBut 'You' began toying with the idea of ​​identify to some extent with a disturbed through his vision of love and then make it clear that it was up to limits that we could not imagine. That's something redoubles in the second season, altering several details of the original novel to highlight even more.

The funny thing is that the series play for quite some time with the idea of ​​a possible redemption, even when he recovers the plot of having someone locked up against his will – and in relation to his structure there are many points in common with the first season -, handling himself well in the line that separates disbelief from what is simply ridiculous to get us to want to see more, and we want to do it without stopping.

Hidden Bodies (YOU series)

And the main virtue of ‘You’ is how addictive it is, yes, but for this he does not opt ​​for a succession of nonsense to each major, but a progressive in crescendo dramatic until reaching a point where an absolute delirium almost seems a normal evolution within the internal logic of the series. And I say almost because that change that occurs in a certain character could be seen as the series going out of line, but that has happened so many times over the two seasons that accepting and moving forward does not seem bad option.

In short

'You' runs the risk of repeating itself several times during his second season, but manages to keep all the virtues why many wolfed the first batch of episodes. What matters here is not credibility, but its ability to engage with a mixture between culebrón unique and 'Dexter', based on a fascinating character in its infinite contradictions.