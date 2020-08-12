the Netflix docuseries on video games narrated by Super Mario, here is the trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the Netflix series of August 2020 there is a new entry that could warm the heart of all gamers: it is a docuseries called High Score.

The central theme will be that of video games and during the episodes we will have the opportunity to delve into the birth of real icons, from Pac-Man to Doom, from Final Fantasy to Mortal Kombat: "Thanks to ingenuity and sheer willpower, i Computer pioneers and visionary artists from around the world have created the iconic universes of Space Invaders, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter II, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, MADDEN NFL and beyond. Without rules or maps, players and creators at the same time, they have exceeded the limits earnings to grind, rivals to crush, hearts to conquer ".

The trailer released by IGN seems to act as theme song, with a lot of 80s style, references to cabinets, scrolling games and 2D platformers that have made the fortune of video games. For Nintendo fans who want to enjoy the series in the original language there is a small surprise: the narrating voice will be that of Charles Marinet, known for voicing Mario, the timeless plumber-mascot of the brand.

It is likely that each episode goes into depth on different games, and investigates together with the authors themselves the development process of the videogame world: "IS the story of the brains behind pixels, how their innovations helped build a multi-billion dollar industry, almost by accident. High Score will debut on August 19, 2020 on Netflix".

What do you think? Will you take the opportunity to take a dip in the past? Tell us in the comments, and in the meantime we sadly point out that Mario could lose his Italian citizenship.