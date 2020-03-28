the Netflix cheerleader series

Share it:

If you are at that point where you no longer know what to see in these days of quarantine, we recommend that you take a look at 'This shit is beyond me', 'Feel Good' or 'Vampires', new Netflix series. But if you have already seen them, it is time to 'Challenge me', one of the ten most viewed content on the platform and to which you must hook right now.

This series adapts the Megan Abbott's eponymous novel (which in Spain will be published by Nube de Tinta at the end of May), author who is also co-creator of the series along with Gina Fattore. With 'Challenge Me,' Netflix takes us to high school in a midwestern town and focuses on the competitive world of cheerleaders. The protagonists are two girls, Addy and Beth, friends since childhood and used to being the center of everything. Her world will falter with the arrival of a coach, who aspires to take the team to the top, and for a mysterious crime.

Throughout the ten chapters of the first season of 'Rétame' we will see many of the things that have already hooked us to 'Elite' at the time: drama, toxic relationships, looks incredible and a lot of mystery. The cast of this series (almost entirely female) is Erika Prevost, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Alison Thornton, Brittany Spiteri, Addyson Douglas, Robert Bazzocchi, Willa Fitzgerald and Herizen F. Guardiola.