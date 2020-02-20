         'The neighbor': Netflix confirms season 2 of the castiza superhero comedy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To the surprise of few, or at least for the one who writes this has not been, Netflix has confirmed through its social networks that it is preparing season 2 from 'El neighbor', his latest Spanish series … and the first of the superhero genre.

Released at the end of 2019, 'The Neighbor' tells the story of a disastrous young man who is conferred super powers … something that does not solve your life, much less. Nacho Vigalondo sponsored the project as director of the comic adaptation of Santiago García and Pepo Pérez.

Of course, I do not know about you, but in my head it was so clear that the series starring Quim Gutiérrez and Clara Lago would have a second season that when the news came up I thought I had gone back a few weeks in time. Who knows, the same is a side effect of the pills that give Titan powers.

The pill had a side effect hidden: Titan will return to our lives. #The neighbor Season 2, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zEYsCmSWyh – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) February 20, 2020

If you have not seen it, I highly recommend it. It is not that it is the best series of 2019 but it is a comedy, with dramatic touches, made with a lot of heart. One of those beautiful sites you find on Netflix through a good mood, a good handling of the characters and a light plot but not bland.

About this season 2 we know that it will begin shooting next May. Miguel Esteban and Raúl Navarro They were in charge of the adaptation that features Lago, Gutierrez, Adrian Pino and Catalina Sopelana in the main cast.