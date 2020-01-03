‘The neighbor’ according to Nacho Vigalondo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"A delight." This sums up Nacho Vigalondo his latest assault on the fantastic, adaptation of a comic by Pepo Pérez and Santiago García produced by Zeta Audiovisual, promoter of the films 'Anacleto: secret agent' (2015) and 'Superlópez' (2018), both by Ruiz Caldera, with the what 'The neighbor' Share tons of points in common.

Did you know the original comic?

Since its publication in 2004. So I threw my head when Carlos de Pando and Sara Antuña, the Zeta showrunners, called me. But this time the project is not yours. I wanted to get into something alien, without that super-heavy author implication I have with what I do. Be useful to other people. Although always in the end you influence in many ways. The writers are former accomplices. Actually, Madrid is very small. I have known Raúl Navarro since we attended festivals with our short films, and with Miguel Esteban we share many common friends from the world of television comedy. In the end everything is resolved in the filming because one thing is what is written and another is the circumstances of each day. It always happens like this

Is the cast a guarantee?

Quim (Gutierrez) has surprised me greatly. It makes the best ‘black pudding’ (improvisations in the dialogue) that I have heard in my life. And Clara Lago has an incredible chemistry with Quim. I really enjoyed this casting. Working with actors is similar to meeting other people: if you share 70% of the sense of humor, you already have the road traveled. It's fundamental.

Clara Lago and Quim Gutiérrez. Netflix

Has the opposite happened to you, an interpreter with whom you have not agreed?

Although I know that these stories dress a director's career a lot, I have never had a Klaus Kinski in front of the camera. I do not know if I have been lucky or if I adapt well although I always try to make the filming a pleasure more. Even with Anne Hathaway in ‘Colossal’ (2016) it was all honey on flakes.

Like Pedro Ruiz in the music video for the Los Punsetes music group, Jorge Sanz is a big surprise.

We wanted the alien to be someone to refer us to something different. Jorge has always liked me very much and is wonderful.

When is an intimate drama for?

From my point of view my movies can't be more intimate! (laughs) In the three scripts that I have floating, one of them is a stab in the heart, or rather a whisper in the ear, although there is something fantastic because I like monsters. It is my territory.

Paco Cabezas recently said that he made films for the public, not for the press.

The press is public too. I understand, but I think the directors move because of love, not calculation. The public notices if you are telling something that matters to you or not.

And that audience will now multiply exponentially.

With the platforms, our works are available to everyone at the same time and social networks cause everyone to think, sometimes even during the broadcast of the movie or series using social networks. One of the most beautiful parts when you reach maturity is when you discover that nobody is waiting for your opinions, and less all the time.

Are the series of platforms absorbing film directors?

I always have a movie in mind, even three, like now. But I also confess that the greatest visual joy I've experienced lately is David Lynch's third season of 'Twin Peaks', with that last chapter that is even better than 'Lost Road', and now the premiere of 'Watchmen', All a candy. I am enjoying it with her as I did with Jim Jarmusch in the nineties.