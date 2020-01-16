The NBC prepares a series about the life of 'The Rock'

Share it:

The NBC prepares a series with Dwayne johnson as the protagonist And it will be a sitcom about his youth years. The project will consist of eleven episodes and will be called 'Young Rock'.

Fans of the actor will have the opportunity to see him in each episode. In addition, the former fighter will be the executive producer under the name of his company Seven Bucks Productions. The screenwriter and also a television producer Nahnatchka Khan, will be responsible for writing the series and already has a first episode of the new comedy. According to the chain itself, Johnson "will appear in each episode as the focus and inspiration of the series will focus on his formative years."

Although little information is still known about the new production of the television network, the plot will have several succulent points to select in the life of the former fighter. Brian Gewirtz, one of the producers of the series, shared on Twitter a video that reviews through photos the life of what is today the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

"Living in 13 different states … Being arrested … knowing legends … reaching puberty … This is going to be a fun series"said the producer.

Dwayne Johnson continues unstoppable adding projects to his career: in 2019 we have been able to see him in 'Hobbs and Shaw' and 'Jumanji: Next level'. This 2020 has a very tight schedule: it will premiere 'Jungle Cruise', now it is in the filming of 'Red Notice', and will prepare 'Black Adam', 'The King' or the sequel to 'San Andres'.