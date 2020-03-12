The NBA suspends the season indefinitely after the positive of Rudy Gobert for Coronavirus

The NBA has decided to suspend the season indefinitely, once the games of this day have ended, after Rudy gobert, French player for the Utah Jazz, gave positive for Coronavirus.

This Wednesday night the meeting between Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was going to take place when suddenly, when the players were on the court, they were sent to changing rooms, including referees.

A few minutes later, the Oklahoma field 'speaker' announced that the party was suspended and that there was a player who was ill.

Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay, Jazz players, The Coronavirus test was done and the French tested positive for Coronavirus. This has caused all the players in both franchises to be quarantined.

After this, the NBA decided indefinitely suspend the season to try to contain the spread of Coronavirus.