The NBA proposes a 50% reduction in the salary of the players

April 4, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The NBA proposes that players take a pay cut from the 50 percent as of April 15, to which the association of these, the NBPA, has responded that they will only accept a decrease of 25 percent and as of May 15.

As published by 'The Athletic', both parties discuss what to do financially if the regular season 2019-20 does not resume, including possibility to hold until 25 percent of the players' remaining wages in a league warehouse.

In the same information, it is affirmed that if the NBA begins to cancel games, the force majeure clause in the collective agreement will be exercised automatically, whereby players will lose approximately one percent of their salary for each game canceled.

The stoppage of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic is considered an event of force majeure because it prevents the NBA from fulfilling its obligations, as established in the labor agreement.

Until the end of the season they would still have to be disputed 18 games of regular competition.

