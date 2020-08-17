The NBA playoffs begin in the Orlando bubble: title candidates, games and everything you need to know

Share it:

The NBA playoffs begin in the Orlando bubble (Mariano Llanes)

In no time, the NBA it became an example again. Due to its format and care, the bubble that the league created in Orlando for the restart of the competition was further proof of the organizational capacity of the team led by Commissioner Adam Silver. And there are two key data that confirm this: since last June 30 there were no positive cases of coronavirus, so the plan is safe. In addition, the system created was the mirror that other major competitions took, such as the Champions League in Lisbon.

After each of the 22 leading teams in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex They will play their eight final games to make up the playoffs scheme, which was decided with the play-in that Portland beat Memphis to be the eighth-ranked in the Western Conference, there are already the 16 franchises that will seek to reach the finals of the NBA.

For the East, and with the best record in the league (56-17), those who finished in the number 1 spot were Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. The team that leads the last Most valuable Player of the NBA did not show his best face in the bubble, but just as a great candidate in the conference. He will face in the first round the Orlando Magic. For their part, the current champions Toronto raptors finished in second position and will play against the Brooklyn nets. The other two series of first round will star them Boston Celtics (3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6) and Indiana Pacers (4) vs. Miami Heat (5).

In the Western Conference, those who finished on top were LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers. Thanks to a record of 52 wins and 19 losses, the second-most championship franchise in NBA history will try to regain the lost throne from the hand of number 23 and his faithful side, Anthony Davis. In the initial round of the playoffs, the team of King will play against one of the most dangerous teams in the league and, perhaps, against the player of the moment: the Portland Trail Blazers of Damian Lillard they will be a tough stumbling block on the road to the title. The other Los Angeles franchise, the Clippers, finished in the second position and will have as a rival the Dallas mavericks of Luka doncic. Denver nuggets (3) vs. Utah Jazz (6) and the tremendous cross between Oklahoma city thunder (4) vs. Houston rockets (5 of James harden will complete the series.

The NBA 2020 playoffs table (Mariano Llanes – Infobae)

Candidates for the title and the most valuable of the NBA

The champion of the 2019-2020 NBA season will have an asterisk that will mark forever what will be a different consecration. Without an audience, under strict sanitary protocol measures for the coronavirus, with an innovative transmission plan and under the message of racial equality that the league deepened after the statements and public appearances of the highest references after the murder of the African-American citizen George Floyd that generated A new debate in the United States, the best basketball in the world will be defined in a scenario never seen before.

If we have to analyze which are the candidates to lift the trophy Larry O'Brien, two are the teams that itch to face each other in the NBA finals that will be played from the beginning of October. What's more, the top two stars from both camps are also on the list of eligible candidates as the best player of the season announced by the league.

On one side is Milwaukee. The franchise led by the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo is the great candidate in the East. The 2.11-meter player averages nearly 30 points (29.5), more than 13 rebounds and 5.6 assists to lead Mike Budenholzer's team to the goal of reaching the NBA definition. On the other are the Lakers del Rey. At 35, LeBron James wants to show that he is in the best physical and basketball condition of his life. For that he worked in the months that the NBA prepared for the return. With 25.3 points, more than 10 assists and almost 8 rebounds, the three-time league champion almost averaged a triple-double, confirming his new role as driver and scorer for a franchise that hopes, after a decade, to close a season. with a smile after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant that mourned the team and the rest of the league in early 2020.

Beyond the Bucks and Lakers, defending champion Toronto Raptors reinvented after Kawhi Leonard's departure to the Clippers, who with the arrival of the former teammate Manu Ginobili at the Spurs, plus Paul George, they will seek to become the owners of California. Boston Celtics will also be a threat from Jayson Tatum. And the rest? The Denver Nuggets of Serbian giant Nikola Jokic, Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks plus James Harden's Houston Rockets, can be a strong obstacle to overcome for the top candidates. Justly, The beard, which ended as league leading scorer for the third consecutive season, thanks to a surprising average of 34.3 points, he is third in the race for the NBA MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo against LeBron James: will they be the protagonists of the NBA finals 2020 (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The first round matches

Eastern Conference

1-Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8-Orlando Magic

Game 1: Tuesday, August 18 – Time: 12.30 pm (Mexico) – 2.30 pm (Argentina)

Game 2: Thursday, August 20 – Time: 17 (Mexico) – 19 (Argentina)

Match 3: Saturday August 22 – Time: 12 (Mexico) – 14 (Argentina)

Match 4: Monday, August 24 – Time: 12.30 pm (Mexico) – 2.30 pm (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

2-Toronto Raptors vs. 7-Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Monday, August 17 – Time: 15 (Mexico) – 17 (Argentina)

Match 2: Wednesday, August 19 – Time: 12.30 pm (Mexico) – 2.30 pm (Argentina)

Match 3: Friday, August 21 – Time: 12.30 pm (Mexico) – 2.30 pm (Argentina)

Match 4: Sunday, August 23 – Time: 17.30 (Mexico) – 19.30 (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

3-Boston Celtics vs. 6-Philadelphia 76ers

Match 1: Monday, August 17 – Time: 5.30 pm (Mexico) – 7.30 pm (Argentina)

Match 2: Wednesday, August 19 – Time: 17:30 (Mexico) – 19:30 (Argentina)

Match 3: Friday, August 21 – Time: 17.30 (Mexico) – 19.30 (Argentina)

Game 4: Sunday August 23 – Time: 12 (Mexico) – 14 (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

4-Indiana Pacers vs. 5-Miami Heat

Game 1: Tuesday, August 18 – Time: 15 (Mexico) – 17 (Argentina)

Game 2: Thursday, August 20 – Time: 12 (Mexico) – 14 (Argentina)

Match 3: Saturday August 22 – Time: 2.30 pm (Mexico) – 4.30 pm (Argentina)

Match 4: Monday, August 24 – Time: 17.30 (Mexico) – 19.30 (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

James Harden finished as the NBA's top scorer for the third consecutive season (Ashley Landis / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

Western Conference

1-Los Angeles Lakers vs. 8-Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1: Tuesday August 18 – Time: 20 (Mexico) – 22 (Argentina)

Game 2: Thursday, August 20 – Time: 20 (Mexico) – 22 (Argentina)

Match 3: Saturday August 22 – Time: 7.30pm (Mexico) – 9.30pm (Argentina)

Match 4: Monday, August 24 – Time: 20 (Mexico) – 22 (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

2-Los Angeles Clippers vs. 7-Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Monday, August 17 – Time: 20 (Mexico) – 22 (Argentina)

Match 2: Wednesday August 19 – Time: 20 (Mexico) – 22 (Argentina)

Match 3: Friday, August 21 – Time: 20 (Mexico) – 22 (Argentina)

Match 4: Sunday, August 23 – Time: 2.30 pm (Mexico) – 4.30 pm (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

3-Denver Nuggets vs. 6-Utah Jazz

Match 1: Monday, August 17 – Time: 12.30 pm (Mexico) – 2.30 pm (Argentina)

Match 2: Wednesday August 19 – Time: 15 (Mexico) – 17 (Argentina)

Match 3: Friday, August 21 – Time: 15 (Mexico) – 17 (Argentina)

Match 4: Sunday August 23 – Time: 20 (Mexico) – 22 (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

4-Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 5-Houston Rockets

Match 1: Tuesday, August 18 – Time: 17.30 (Mexico) – 19.30 (Argentina)

Game 2: Thursday, August 20 – Time: 2.30 pm (Mexico) – 4.30 pm (Argentina)

Match 3: Saturday August 22 – Time: 17 (Mexico) – 19 (Argentina)

Match 4: Monday, August 24 – Time: 15 (Mexico) – 17 (Argentina)

* Matches 5, 6 and 7 without are necessary

