The NBA plan for players facing the return of games

Although the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, will not make any decision on the suspension of the competition until next May, but has encouraged those responsible for the league to contribute their ideas on the possible return to the activity.

In that sense, several executives and medical personnel of the teams have been discussing possible protocols to prepare players for the return to competition, no matter where it can be organized and with or without spectators.

One of the ideas that has been proposed is a 25-day preparation program of the players before resuming sports activity, as published by several media on Monday.

Under the plan, players would perform a series of 11-day individual workouts in which they could maintain a certain social distance while the preparatory work increases.

Then, if health authorities allow it, the idea would be to complete a two week training camp with the participation of complete teams.

Silver, in his next update on what will be the future of the NBA regular season, is expected to have already defined the preparation plan, if in the end the 259 games that are still to be played are going to be completed, it goes directly to the playoff competition or it is permanently canceled the entire season.

