The NBA opens the voting period for the All Star 2020

As tradition has been the NBA opens the voting period for the NBA All Star 2020 Christmas Day. A period that will close on January 20 and will have the 23rd day of the same month as the date on which the players who will play the match will be known.

As usual, every American basketball fan can vote for their 10 favorite League players: five of each conference divided into three "frontcourt" (pivots and eaves) and two "guards" (bases and escorts).

Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio, world champions with Spain last summer, are the Spanish players who start with more options, saying that right now they are almost impossible to attend the game.

The base began at a high level in the Phoenix suns, but the Arizona team has lowered the level in recent weeks, something that clearly balks Rubio. Marc, meanwhile, has played defensively at a high level in some Toronto Raptors that are in the high zone of the Eastern Conference, nevertheless their statistics are not very bulky, something that will weigh a lot at the time of the voting.

Luka Doncic, a former Real Madrid player, does have many options to go to the game and even do so as a starter. Last season he already received a lot of votes but finally he was left out. This year the Slovenian has greatly increased his performance in the Mavericks and it would be a surprise that he was not there.

Voting: how to do it and percentages

The NBA always uses different channels so that all fans of the best basketball league in the world can vote without any problem. The channels are as follows

Through the NBA App

On the official NBA website (NBA.com)

On google or the Google App searching for "NBAVote" or "NBA All-Star Vote"

In all attendees and services connected to google

For the second year in a row you cannot vote on social networks.

In addition, as every year the votes will have three different "actors": the aforementioned votes of the fans (50% of the total), the votes of the journalists (25%) and those of the players (25%).