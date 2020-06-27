The NBA made its return plan official: what the game format will be like and when the season will end

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

All 22 teams will play at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando (EFE / Erik S. Lesser)



The wait is over. After long weeks of meetings and analyzing the best possible scenario for the restart of the season, The NBA confirmed that it will complete this campaign from July 30 on the Disney World campus in Orlando., Florida, as established from the outset in negotiations led by league commissioner Adam Silver, along with the players union and franchise owners.

Through a statement, the NBA announced that 22 teams will participate in the definition of the 2019-2020 season. In the agreement reached between the league and the Disney company, it was established that the places of competition will be three inside the inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: "The Arena", "The Field House" and "Visa Athletic Center" were the venues chosen for the best basketball round in the world.

The leading franchises will be the eight of each Conference with the best percentage of victories at present, to which the six teams that are now less than six games away from that last eighth place access to the playoffs.

This will be the definition of position 8 for the playoffs (@NBALatam)

The return of the activity will be with the dispute of eight games -denominated by the organization as "Seeding games", that is, positioning game- to be selected from the remaining fixture of the regular phase corresponding to each franchise. These games plus the current record of wins and losses each team had will determine the top seven in each conference. If the team with the eighth best record in the East or West has a greater advantage than four games in relation to its immediate pursuer, that team will qualify for the postseason.

But what will happen if the distance is less than four games between wins and falls? Franchises ranked 8th and 9th will compete in a Play-in to determine the last classified to the playoffs. In a best-of-three-game series, the one who finished eighth should win one game, while the one who finished ninth should win two crosses.

The dispute of a Play In, the novelty of the return of the NBA (@NBALatam)

Once the 16 teams are in – eight from each Conference – the playoff format will be traditional: there will be a first round, then semifinals and finals for the East and West with series best of seven games. The NBA Finals 2020 will end, as later, on October 13.

In addition to establishing the format that will determine the new league champion, the NBA established parameters with the players union on the strict protocols to combat the circulation of the coronavirusat the same time that it was agreed in principle that the goal of the season restart will be to find tangible and sustainable ways of address racial inequality that exists in the country.

This will be the picture of the NBA postseason in Orlando (@NBALatam)

"We have worked closely with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive justice, and provides a platform to discuss social justice issues," said Commissioner Silver.

For her part, the Executive Director of the players union (NBPA), Michele Roberts, made it clear that the fight against inequality It will be one of the salient positions in the return to the NBA courts. "Our Orlando platform presents a unique opportunity to spread the continuing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in the country."

Importantly, several players, including the Brooklyn Nets star, Kyrie irving, was one of the players who spoke out against the return of the NBA with the aim of taking advantage of the space opened by the advance of the pandemic in the United States to make visible the cases of abuse against the African American population in the country. Similar is the case of Avery Bradley, partner of LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers, who have already announced that they will not join the team on their trip to Orlando. The point guard joined Davis Bertans, of Washington, and the forward of Dominican origin Trevor Ariza, of the Portland Trails Blazers, who notified that they will not play with their franchises.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The surprising phrase of an NBA star: "I hope LeBron James runs for President of the United States"

Fed up with racism, an NBA player joined the call for a historic measure: "Let there be no basketball"