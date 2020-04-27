The NBA designates May 8 as the first possible date to start individual training

The NBA has confirmed that it will allow "not before May 8", with the possibility that this date may be delayed if the conditions are not met, the individual training of your players in cities where government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are being relaxed.

"The NBA informed its teams that after different state and local governments have announced modifications to the stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on non-essential business activities beginning this week, the league plans to modify its rules regarding the use of player training facilities"the statement said.

In this sense, the North American league assured that the new rules will be applied "not before Friday, May 8", and that may delay this date "if justified". "The purpose of these changes is to allow safe and controlled environments for players to train in states where they are allowed to do so, in addition to creating a process to identify safe training options for players located in other states, "he said.

With this, the teams could use their facilities for training "voluntarily and individually"as long as they are in a city that is no longer subject to a government restriction. If the team is from a place where confinement still prevails, the NBA "will work to identify alternatives."

However, these trainings are subject to a series of restrictions: nor more than four players would be allowed in one facility at a time; no head coach or assistant could participate; group activity is still prohibited, including training or informal matches; Players are still prohibited from using non-team facilities such as clubs or gyms.