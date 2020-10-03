The Naruto anime turns 18 and Crunchyroll commemorates it on social media

There are some anime that have become legendary. From the 80s we remember Dragon Ball, Saint Seiya, Ken the Warrior. From the 90s instead Yu of the Ghosts, Slam Dunk, ONE PIECE. At the end of that decade, however, Naruto also made his debut by Masashi Kishimoto which became such a success that it obtained a dedicated anime, which then started on October 3, 2002.

The story of the blond ninja in the animated version was therefore born 18 years ago and today we celebrate this anniversary. Naruto comes of age in his own way and many expressions of affection have spread over the network for an anime that has entered history and whose legacy continues with the sequel Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.

To give fans a iconic video about Naruto Crunchyroll thought about it. The streaming platform that holds the rights to the work in several countries around the world has shared Naruto’s first historic theme song, Rocks. We see in the video below Naruto and his group in action against some enemies of little value and never seen in the anime, all on the notes of the song. There Naruto’s birth and the bow with Zabuza all starts with this melody.

Recently, however, the manga of Naruto has turned 21, while in Italy the debut on Mediaset dates back to 14 years ago.