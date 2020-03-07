The Napoli Comicon 2020 has been postponed, info and new dates

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official social profile of Napoli Comicon, the international event dedicated to the world of entertainment, confirmed a few minutes ago the move of the last edition, initially scheduled for the period between April 30 and May 3 2020. Below you can read the organization's press release.

"Dear Comiconians, we are here to reassure you: COMICON 2020 will be done, although in new dates! And to tell it better, we asked Magister Davide Toffolo to "draw the situation": the 2020 edition is waiting for you between the end of June and the beginning of July. We are working with Mostra d'Oltremare and all the partners to identify the best dates that we will communicate to you very soon. We look at this Summer Edition with great enthusiasm, but in the meantime we all try to follow the health recommendations of the institutions in these somewhat strange and complicated weeks, okay?".

The organization specified that all tickets and season tickets already purchased will be valid for new dates, and that further details on how to change the date and change the name will be shared in the coming days.

The program of the event should not undergo substantial changes. As for international guests, among which outstanding artists of the caliber of Aka Akasaka of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Azumi Inoue of Studio Ghibli, new information will be shared during the course the next few weeks.