"The Nanny" returns; they launch first episode on YouTube

April 6, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Two decades after its last broadcast, the American series "The Nanny" returned to spoil its followers with a new virtual chapter that is now available on YouTube.

The cast of one of the most popular series of the 90s, through Sony Pictures Entertaiment, got together for the first episode on Monday, April 6.

Some actors read the technical script for the first chapter of the series, while others made their interpretation remembering the start of a great project that liked by children and adults and currently continues to be one of the favorite series of new generations.




Before the pilot premiere, the actors, through their Instagram accounts, shared the news that they would make this special episode with fans of the series, trying to make this quarantine more entertaining for the public.

The Nanny, 90s series

Without a doubt, the series "The Nanny" was one of the most famous of the 90s, which showed the adventures of Fran Fine, a cosmetic saleswoman who is mistakenly hired by millionaire Maxwell Sheffield as babysitter for her three children.

The series was a resounding success worldwide and will have an incredible return soon after two decades of the issuance of its last chapter.




