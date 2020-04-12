The names of the next episodes of Boruto have been revealed: we will also review Himawari

Share it:

Arch of Bandit Mujina, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it must pass into a new phase. However, he will not put the contents of the Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto manga back into action any time soon, preparing to launch some completely original episodes whose titles have just been revealed.

In addition to episode 152 which will be aired tomorrow Sunday April 12 and which will be titled "The development of medical ninja techniques", titles and dates of the airing of episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations from 153 to 156. The titles and dates are as follows:

episode 153 is titled "Armonia Aurea" and will be broadcast on April 19;

episode 154 is titled " Himawari, the first ninja experience "and will be broadcast on April 26;

"and will be broadcast on April 26; episode 155 is titled "A rainy day for Mitsuki", scheduled for May 3rd;

Finally, episode 156 entitled "I just can't be as skinny as I would like" is dated May 10th.

These four episodes will therefore accompany us until mid-May. From then on, it is not known whether the anime will enter the narrative arc of Ao or whether it will continue with the fillers. But the choice could also follow a third path to the epidemic of Coronavirus which could lead to a temporary suspension of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. So all that remains is to wait for the next month to discover other developments on the production of the anime.