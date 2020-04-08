‘The name of the rose’ returns in series with John Turturro

Share it:

In 1980 Umberto Eco published 'The name of the rose', a novel that immediately became an international bestseller and that Jean-Jacques Annaud brought to the movies in an equally successful adaptation starring Sean Connery and Christian Slater. The text comes back to life, this time in the form of a series that will be released on Thursday 9 on Spanish Television. Starring John Turturro, Rupert Everett, Damian Hardung and Michael Emerson and directed by Giacomo Battiato (‘Stradivarius’, ‘Diary of a Violated Love’), It consists of eight one-hour chapters.

This is the official synopsis:

In 1327, a brilliant British Franciscan friar, William de Baskerville (John Turturro),He is sent by the Emperor of Rome to an isolated abbey in northern Italy to attend an essential and dramatic summit. There is a tough confrontation between the Emperor and the Pope that reflects the fierce ideological war in the Christian religion: does the Church need to be poor, to imitate the life of Christ ?; Or do you need wealth and power to reign over the western world? William comes with a noble and enthusiastic teenager, Adso (Damian Hardung), who aspires to become a monk even though his family wants him to be a soldier. As soon as the two arrive at the abbey they enter a terrifying and unexpected world. The abbey conceals the largest library of medieval times; an immense maze of traps, ambushes in secret areas, and inaccessible passageways. As William and Adso discover that there is a twisted murderer working in this gated community, the Abbot (Michael Emerson) ask William to investigate and help him catch the killer before the summit. William and Adso will cross the forbidden doors of the library and enter a labyrinth where they will put their sanity and life at risk. During the seven days and seven nights that they will spend in that cursed place there will be murders, ghosts and deep mysteries. With the serial killer still on the loose, they face a race against the clock to stop the murders and save the abbey.