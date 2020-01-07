The name of the final island in ONE PIECE: Oda tells who gave it the name

Share it:

The myth of Laugh Tale, or Raftel according to some old erroneous translations, has been a constant in the world of ONE PIECE. The goal that every new pirate must reach is that raised the famous Gol D. Roger to the rank of Pirate King, the one who started the new era of piracy. ONE PIECE is telling us how this moment came.

While the anime has concluded the first phase of Wanokuni, the manga has reached the peak of the third. The warriors of the Red Sheaths are telling the story of Oden Kozuki which inevitably passed through that of the then not yet Pirate King, as he was preparing to make his last voyage.

Roger had long been looking for gods Road Poignee Griffe, the inscriptions on red stone that indicated the location of an unknown island and that had to do with a certain Joy Boy. Wandering the seas, Roger got the four inscriptions by going to Wanokuni, Zou, Isle of Fishmen and stealing the last one from the clutches of Big Mom.

This led his crew to make the final journey to this mysterious island. Oro Jackson, sailed without Shanks and Buggy, docks on this island where an immense and fantastic treasure is hidden, before which Roger begins to laugh heartily. This laugh will infect the rest of the crew who are observing the wonders hidden here by Joy Boy and Roger decides to give a name to the area untouched for 800 years: Laugh Tale, or joke. Now that the Pirate King has been decreed, how will Oden's flashback continue?